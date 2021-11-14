FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $21.70 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.