FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.86). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735 over the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.