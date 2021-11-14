FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Lending by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.