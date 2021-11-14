FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WWW stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

