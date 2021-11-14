FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.26 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $243.07 million and $17.26 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

