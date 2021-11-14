Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. 481,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Funko has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock worth $10,307,304 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

