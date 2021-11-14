Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.67 ($56.08).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.72 ($38.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.14 and a 200 day moving average of €33.35.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

