Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.13 ($14.54).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 971.60 ($12.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 848.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,467.85. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

