Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. Freedom has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. On average, analysts predict that Freedom will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

