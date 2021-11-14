Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.41 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

