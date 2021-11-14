Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

