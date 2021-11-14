Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

