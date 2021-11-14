Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $113.95 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

