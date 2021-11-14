Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.16. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $902.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

