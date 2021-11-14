Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 77,683,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,283,664. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

