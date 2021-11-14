Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 425,779 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $81.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.5677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $67,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.