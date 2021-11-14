Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,557.03

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,557.03 ($20.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38), with a volume of 21,325 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £915.13 million and a PE ratio of 42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,557.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,408.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

