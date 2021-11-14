Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after acquiring an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,166 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

ITM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.