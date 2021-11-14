Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78.

