Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,412 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6,290.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05.

