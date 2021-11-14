Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 51,539 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

