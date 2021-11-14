Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 457 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $114.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $156.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

