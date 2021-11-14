Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 146,463 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,597,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

