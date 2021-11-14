Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

