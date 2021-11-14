Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $185.61.

