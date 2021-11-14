Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $201.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.