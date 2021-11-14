FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.34

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 95596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $11,848,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $5,851,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.