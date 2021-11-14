Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $175.00 at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. Fiverr International has a one year low of $152.27 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.