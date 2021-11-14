FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstService were worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $298,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

