FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE FE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. 4,217,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,792. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
