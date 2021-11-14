FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. 4,217,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,792. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

