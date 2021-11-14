First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 26.11% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

