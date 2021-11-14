First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

