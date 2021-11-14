First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

