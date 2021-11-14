First Trust Advisors LP Buys 83,147 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

