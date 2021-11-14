First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 29,391 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.