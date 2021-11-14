First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of TSE FR opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.53.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 in the last three months.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
