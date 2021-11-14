First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.56 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.53.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

