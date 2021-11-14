First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

