Financial Survey: Biostage (BSTG) & Its Rivals

Biostage (OTCMKTS: BSTG) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Biostage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Biostage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage Competitors 993 4132 7511 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Biostage’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biostage has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A -$4.86 million -8.39 Biostage Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.94

Biostage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biostage. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -274.90% -156.23% Biostage Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biostage rivals beat Biostage on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

