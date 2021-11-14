Financial Review: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) & Its Rivals

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS: FMBL) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|1571
|7387
|6648
|355
|2.36
Profitability
This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|33.16%
|24.70%
|2.23%
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|27.44%
|11.94%
|1.22%
Dividends
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility and Risk
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
|$306.77 million
|$58.73 million
|9.83
|Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors
|$6.74 billion
|$1.18 billion
|11.39
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach competitors beat Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
