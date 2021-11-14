Financial Analysis: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AU Optronics and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -89.69% -23.32% -20.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.79 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Beam Global $6.21 million 35.49 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -38.75

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.