Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

FENC stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.