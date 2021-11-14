Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.77

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 2745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 130,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.