Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $340.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.50 and a 200-day moving average of $343.07. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.