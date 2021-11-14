ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32% Affirm -73.88% -28.21% -10.60%

96.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ExlService and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Affirm 1 5 9 0 2.53

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.78%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $149.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than ExlService.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.74 $89.48 million $3.45 39.51 Affirm $870.46 million 46.54 -$430.92 million ($3.12) -47.75

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

