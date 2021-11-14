Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,206. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

