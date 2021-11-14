Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 149.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $401.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,725,334 shares worth $26,053,630. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Evolus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Evolus by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

