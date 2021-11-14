Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

MRAM stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

