Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Acquires 7,085 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

