ETHERLAND (ELAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $9,371.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00221533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00087255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,105 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.