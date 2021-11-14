Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$30.00 by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a C$30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.82. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

