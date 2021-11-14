Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 400 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total transaction of C$310,980.00.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

